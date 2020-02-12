NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 14 sneak peek: Deeks, Kensi’s investigation







It’s been a few weeks since the latest NCIS: Los Angeles episode was on CBS, but come this weekend, you’ll see the CBS series back in action! Through “Commitment Issues,” there’s going to be another big case for the team to take on — and they’ll do it with the combination of smarts, style, and even lightheartedness that you would expect.

One of the things that the NCIS: LA writers are probably the best at is showing reactions from our leads to some of the weird and colorful characters that they run into while out in the field. That brings us to the sneak peek below from Sunday’s episode, where Deeks and Kensi run into a bookstore worker who seems to have some knowledge about a recent murder. The problem? She seems to be a little bit more preoccupied with the “hippies” who were present for a recent event than the murder that actually took place there. Talk about having your priorities a little bit out of whack!

For some more news on NCIS: Los Angeles in video form, remember to watch some of the latest on the last new episode below! Once you watch, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full show playlist.

While we’re sure that Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah’s characters are going to get a few different answers in this scene on their case, this is another example of what the NCIS: Los Angeles team excels at from a comedy point of view. This is one of those minute or so clips that reminds you of why you’re still checking out this show year after year — also, we kinda feel like real cops and federal agents run into this sort of person here and there.

Aside from the case, remember that there are also some other personal elements within this episode. After all, you’re going to see some opportunities for Callen to continue his search for Anna, though this time around he’s going to have some help courtesy of Nell.

Related News – Did you miss the recent news about Fatima’s promotion?

What do you want to see when it comes to this NCIS: Los Angeles episode?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some more news on the series. (Photo: CBS, video via SpoilerTV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







