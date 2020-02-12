God Friended Me season 2 episode 13 sneak peek: Who is Lulu Achebe?







God Friended Me season 2 episode 14 is airing on CBS this weekend, and Rakesh is finally taking some big steps forward in his personal life.

But what is that going to look like? Let’s just say that it doesn’t involve things necessarily going to plan. Rakesh has developed a new app that he thinks is perfectly designed in order to find people the right match thanks to their online footprint. He thinks that it’s going to be useful to answer one big question more than any other: Are he and Jaya really meant for each other?

Well, in the sneak peek below Rakesh is going to give this app a whirl … but he’s going to discover along the way that nothing is quite what he expected it to be. Instead, his app brings back the name Lulu Achebe — he doesn’t know who she is, but he’s going to uncover that she is a princess of an African country. It remains to be seen if this person is actually going to be a part of this episode, or just a plot point for Rakesh to discover things about his app. Maybe there are some serious flaws here … or maybe it just so turns out that Lulu is right for him in the end.

Ultimately, we do still wonder about the viability of Rakesh and Jaya moving forward, largely because of how the two of them split up already. We think that there are some feelings there, but they’re absolutely at different points in their lives. Rakesh may need to be patient — or, he could benefit from looking at other possibilities. We’ll see what this episode brings when it comes to surprises.

