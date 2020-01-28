God Friended Me season 2 episode 13 spoilers: Rakesh takes charge







Excited to check out God Friended Me season 2 episode 13? We know that there are a lot of different things to be excited to see in advance! Let’s start things off with this — we’re going to be seeing a big story for Rakesh. It’s something that we’ve been hoping to see for a while, and this one could prove quite comedic.

For starters, has Rakesh been concentrating in the wrong place when it comes to his love life? A new friend suggestion could strongly hint that this is the case.

For a few more details about this now, be sure to check out the official God Friended Me season 2 episode 13 synopsis:

“The Princess and the Hacker” – Rakesh is stunned when his new soulmate app suggests that Lulu (Sibongile Mlambo), the princess of an African nation, is his soulmate, instead of Jaya. So, when the God Account sends Miles Lulu’s name, Rakesh takes the lead on figuring out how they can help her. Also, Ali reveals her cancer diagnosis to Arthur and Trish, on GOD FRIENDED ME, Sunday, Feb. 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

No doubt the Rakesh storyline is going to be the primary source of humor here, since the idea of him becoming paired up with royalty is totally romantic. Yet, wouldn’t it also be fun? We think the writers needed something like this to balance out a little bit of the serious stuff that is happening elsewhere, especially when it comes to Ali’s cancer battle. It’s a hard story to process since God Friended Me is often about hope. With that in mind, we’ll continue to hope for the best for her, and that this is something she will be able to overcome. It already feels clear that Miles will do whatever it takes to help her, even if that means sticking with the God Account however long he needs to.

