This Is Us season 4 episode 13: What is Marc doing to Kate?







Tonight’s This Is Us season 4 episode 13 ended up revolving around a number of emotional stories. The Big Three were the “Sad Three,” and what we had in this episode was a story that is building towards something that is big and emotional. It’s also something that we don’t have a ton of clarity on right now since it’s looking towards what’s happening next in the cabin.

Yet, what is clear at the moment is simply this — Kate is dealing with a lot in the present as she figures out her future with Toby. To go along with that, she’s also dealing with a lot of trauma in her past with Marc. He’s been a jerk to her, and tonight he went into all-out insults and abuse. Things have gone from bad to worse and in the end, we’ll see how everything plays out.

Speaking via TheWrap, here is some of what Hannah Zeile (who plays young Kate) had to say about the state of this relationship at the moment:

“I think that the writers have dropped a couple subtle hints that Marc is a bit controlling, like with the comments when she wants to go to the movies and he says, ‘That movie is for babies’ and she just kind of gets quiet … So there have been subtle hints, but tonight it’s definitely apparent that Marc is verbally abusive to her. And these last few episodes have been feeding into the big peak of it all, which I can’t really say much about. But I can say it’s all going to be rewarding. Everyone has been teased all season, so I think everyone is gonna get the answers that they needed.”

