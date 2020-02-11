This Is Us season 4 episode 14 spoilers: Off to ‘The Cabin’







This Is Us season 4 episode 14 is important — very important. We’d go ahead and say that it’s one of the most significant of the entire season. Through “The Cabin,” almost everything could come to a head with the Pearson family in the present. We’ll learn what brought them all back together after their very-hard week, and possible what causes them all to splinter moving forward.

Remember this — in the near future, Randall and Kevin are estranged. We have a hard time thinking that this comes about right before that birthday party. There is already a substantial reason for friction here, with it revolving around the secret that Randall knows about Rebecca but no one else does. This isn’t just some normal secret; it’s about a condition that could cause her to lose her memory. Every day matters, and there is no way to buy back time. While it’s understandable for Randall to want to respect his mother, he’s not quite thinking about how this will make his siblings feel.

Because NBC knows that they’re sitting on some pretty-important content here, they’re not giving a whole lot away about the upcoming story. All we’ve got for now is the official This Is Us season 4 episode 14 synopsis below:

02/18/2020 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : The Big Three reconnect at the family cabin. TV-14

After this episode airs, we’ll go ahead and tell you that there is a story entitled “Clouds” … one that suggests that Kevin and Rebecca will be spending time together. Doesn’t that sound to anyone else like he’s aware of what’s going on? It does to us, anyway.

