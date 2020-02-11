Criminal Minds series finale spoilers: Who is officially returning?







Come February 19 on CBS, the Criminal Minds series finale is going to air as a part of an epic two-hour affair. You’re going to see a battle like no other with Everett Lynch at the center of it, and you’ll also see a number of familiar faces.

So who is confirmed to be coming back for these final two episodes? It goes without saying that Michael Mosley will be back as Lynch, but you’re also going to see family members of many of members of the BAU, as well! Jane Lynch will be coming back as Diana Reid, and you’re also going to see Gail O’Grady (Krystall), Kelly Frye (Kristy), Stephen Bishop (Mendoza), and Josh Stewart (Will) make appearances. There could be some other surprises mixed in; CBS could be keeping some guest stars off their press releases for the final episodes.

As for who isn’t going to be a part of the finale, previous reports suggest that Shemar Moore will not be turning up as Derek Morgan. It’s also hard to imagine a lot of other former series regulars stopping by since there hasn’t been much word of it. It feels like the real focus of these final episodes is to pay off the stories of the BAU members who are currently a part of the team. That means looking at their lives outside the show, and then also looking at how they are all a family in their own right. They’ve gone through so much together and they will always do what they can to support one another.

Let’s hope for an exciting, emotional celebration to Criminal Minds — after a decade and a half on the air, we certainly deserve it.

