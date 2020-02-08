Criminal Minds season 15 episode 8 sneak peek: The ‘Family Tree’ profile







There’s a lot to be excited about Criminal Minds season 15 episode 8 in advance … but there is some inevitable sadness. How can there not be? We’re so close from the end, and there is very much a “final chapter” vibe about Wednesday’s new episode “Family Tree.”

Just think about it in this way — it feels almost as though this is going to be the final traditional UnSub of the series. We’re going to be seeing more of Big Bad Everett Lynch soon, and if the final two episodes are all about him, this could be your last opportunity to say goodbye to a bread-and-butter episode of the show. You’ve got an UnSub and, over the course of the episode, the BAU tracks them down and stops them. This is, of course, assuming that this even is a “traditional” UnSub, since there could be some twists and turns along the way.

Here is some of what the sneak peeks below show us. For starters, the BAU is heading in this episode to Beaumont, Texas, to look at a case where prominent men in the local community are being targeted. One of the victims was a 6’2” man, and that suggests that this UnSub must have had some way of subduing the people who they were trying to take out. It doesn’t seem as though wealth is a motive; instead, the victims, including the aforementioned tall man, all have some deep roots within the local community.

How will this story conclude? That’s the mystery that we have following the sneak peeks, and we’re ready to see the wheels go up and for us to get some resolution in a way that only this show can.

What do you want to see on Criminal Minds season 15 episode 8?

