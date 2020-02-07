Criminal Minds season 15 episode 8 promo: New look at ‘Family Tree’







Criminal Minds season 15 episode 8 is coming to CBS at a special time this Wednesday (10:00 p.m. Eastern), and you better believe that it’s going to be exciting. It has to be when you think about where it lies in the series! After “Family Tree” there are only two episodes left, and they constitute the epic two-hour finale that will be coming on February 19.

It’s hard to imagine saying goodbye to this series, but you better believe that it’s going to go out with a bang. The promo below is another reminder of that, as there is a dangerous new case for the BAU to take on. It’s one that puts the team on edge, and it’s one that features Rossi out in the field ready to take on whatever lies in front of him.

How worried should you be about the BAU family in this episode? “Very concerned” would be how we’d describe it. It’s a familiar TV trope to take some big swings before the end of the series — killing off someone could be a way to do that, but with the hopeful nature of Criminal Minds (despite all of the murderers who appear), we like to think that they could make it through in one piece. The biggest message that we would ultimately send across to you here is simply to expect anything, given that the show may throw all sorts of shocking stuff against the wall to leave you unsettled.

Oh, and there’s one more thing we can tease — while we can’t say that the entire episode will revolve around some of the larger stories of the season, some of them will be mentioned throughout. Keep that in mind as you prepare for what’s next.

