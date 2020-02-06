Criminal Minds season 15 episode 8 spoilers: JJ, Prentiss’ future







There are a number of important things to note about Criminal Minds season 15 episode 8 and it starts with this — the future is key. JJ and Prentiss have a lot of work to do in order to figure out what their future holds. Will they remain at the BAU? We saw some of this with Prentiss tonight as she could contemplate moving closer to Mendoza.

In general, both of these characters have a lot to think about here. Being a part of the BAU can be deeply rewarded, but at the same time highly stressful and dangerous. You are constantly putting your life on the line for the sake of helping others, and there are threats that can follow you home when you’re done punching the clock.

For a few more details now all about what’s coming up, be sure to check out the official Criminal Minds season 15 episode 8 synopsis:

“Family Tree” – Prentiss and J.J. are faced with important decisions to make about their futures as the BAU travels to Beaumont, Texas to investigate a series of murdered businessmen, on CRIMINAL MINDS, Wednesday, Feb. 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

This episode is the last installment before we get to the two-part series finale, so we imagine that there are a few different things that need to be picked up on here to get us closer to the endgame. Learning more about Emily and JJ’s future is a part of that. With that being said, the same goes for understanding more of where the Everett Lynch story is going. Michael Mosley will be returning at some point over the course of this hour, so that is one thing to store away in your brain for the time being. We have to imagine you’ll see more of him at the end.

