The Flash season 6 spoilers: First Sue Dearbon photo!







There’s a lot of exciting and/or crazy stuff to come on The Flash season 6, including a possible new Mirror Master, tie-ins to Crisis on Infinite Earths, and the eventual return of Gorilla Grodd.

For this particular article, though, let’s highlight one especially-notable newcomer in Sue Dearbon! This character has been hyped up for the better part of this season, and there are reasons aplenty for excitement here! In this comics, this is a character who does eventually become Mrs. Ralph Dibny, so we’re curious to see if there is a very similar story arc here.

One thing that we can say with confidence is that The Flash clearly wants you to think about Sue and Ralph together. After all, they’re in that photo above! Natalie Dreyfuss of The Originals is playing Sue, and there are a few different things that we know about her already. Take, for example, the fact that she comes from a wealthy family in Central City, but that she also no pushover. She’s a total spitfire, someone who speaks her mind and challenges everyone in the best way possible.

In the end, isn’t this a lot of what Ralph needs? We know that he can be a little bit stubborn, just as we also know that he objectified some women back at the start of the show. Sue is the sort of person he is going to have to earn and fight for, and this is the sort of big arc that this character really needs. Of course, it remains to be seen just how it’s going to factor into the story moving forward. We think that the potential romance will be a slow burn, and that makes sense — there isn’t any real reason to rush things!

Be prepared to see Sue for the first time on the February 11 episode — and probably many appearances after the fact.

What do you want to see on The Flash season 6 for Sue Dearbon and Ralph Dibny?

