The Flash season 6 episode 11 spoilers: ‘Love is a Battlefield’







Curious to learn a little bit more about The Flash season 6 episode 11? Well, let’s start things off here with this — love could be in the air! “Love is a Battlefield” is the title for this episode and Valentine’s Day is going to be the setting. Doesn’t that sound sweet? Well, it could have been before you remember that this is a show stuffed full of villains. Somehow, someway, you knew that there was going to be some chaos … and this time around, it will happen in the form of Amunet.

Over the course of this hour, you’re going to have a chance to see Barry and Iris having some romance interrupted by Katee Sackhoff’s character. Will there be a chance for the two of them to resume what they started in the episode? We’re not going to rule that out, but it’ll take a struggle first!

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Flash season 6 episode 11 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

LOVE IS IN THE AIR – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) plan a romantic dinner for Valentine’s Day but their evening is interrupted by an old foe – Amunet (guest star Katee Sackhoff). Meanwhile, Frost (Danielle Panabaker) gets into the holiday spirit and attempts to help Allegra (guest star Kayla Compton) reconnect with an old love. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Jeff Hersh (#611). Original airdate 2/11/2020.

The storyline for Killer Frost does sound very-much sweet, and in general, we are rather curious to learn if this is something that could cause her to be thinking a little bit more about her future in a way that she hasn’t already. Caitlin/Frost’s romantic life hasn’t been all that much of a focus for some time, and we wonder if there is a time coming up where that could start to change.

In general, it’d be nice to spend some time getting the old lighthearted vibes of The Flash back. Just remember how much craziness that we’ve gone through already as of late!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Flash and what’s next!

What do you want to see on The Flash season 6 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some more news in a flash, and on a wide array of different shows. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







