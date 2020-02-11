The Good Doctor season 3 episode 15 spoilers: Carly’s concerns







Next week, The Good Doctor season 3 episode 15 is delivering a story entitled “Unsaid” … one that could cause more relationship drama.

For most of the season, we’ve seen the various ins and outs for Shaun and Carly and there’s one thing we’ve learned: Not a lot is easy for the two of them. There is some care here, but there are also some struggles with intimacy and the two of them finding a way to communicate fully. One fine example comes here with the relationship between Shaun and Lea. At the moment, Freddie Highmore’s character seems to think that there is not all that much going on here that is a problem. He and Lea are close, and he’s not viewing this from Carly’s point of view.

When it comes to how Carly sees this stuff, it’s pretty clear that some of her struggles are a little bit more palpable. If she feels like Lea is making it harder for her and Shaun to get close, then she is going to be insecure about it. She’s only human so it’s fair of her to have some level of concern. Her perception is, of course, her reality.

We’d like to say that a lot of this relationship stuff is coming to a head in this episode, but in reality, you can argue that a lot of this stuff came to a head weeks ago. It could last until the finale, as one of the big themes of this season is clearly all about Shaun learning how relationships work and how to best handle oneself in one. We’ll have to wait and see precisely how everything unfolds in the end.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Good Doctor season 3 episode 15 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

Despite everyone else’s doubts, Shaun is hopeful that Carly is truly fine with his friendship with Lea. Meanwhile, the team treats a young boy—born without a fully formed trachea and unable to speak—who may be a good candidate for an experimental procedure.

What do you want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 3 episode 15?

