The Good Doctor season 4 renewal confirmed by ABC







Not that it was ever in any danger, but it is nice to report that The Good Doctor is going to have a long-term future over at ABC.

Today, it was confirmed that the Freddie Highmore medical drama will get a fourth season — it comes after the show not only draws solid ratings here in the United States, but it remains one of the most-popular series pretty much all over the world. We don’t have any tangible evidence that this show is going anywhere in the near future, especially once it has a chance to hit syndication and increase some of its numbers further. Medical dramas are thoroughly popular, and in between the strong cast and smart writing, this one stands out above most of them.

In confirming this renewal news further, here is some of what ABC programming head Karey Burke had to say to the aforementioned site:

“The Good Doctor has been a cornerstone on Monday nights and is one of those special heartfelt series that fearlessly tackles inclusivity … David Shore’s thoughtful storytelling, combined with an incredible cast led by Freddie Highmore’s nuanced performance as Dr. Shaun Murphy, are what have made this series a breakout hit over the past three seasons, and I’m excited to see where they take us next.”

Meanwhile, Jason Clodfelter, co-president of studio Sony Pictures Television, added the following:

“We are incredibly thankful to ABC for all their continued support and to David Shore for bringing The Good Doctor to television at the exact right moment; the show’s complicated, surprising and emotional journey is the perfect prescription for right now.”

The Good Doctor season 3 should wrap up its run at some point over the course of this spring. It runs 18 episodes a season, which is four less than what we tend to see from the standard network show. Much of the reasoning for this goes back to what Highmore wanted at the start of the series following many demanding years on his previous gig in Bates Motel.

Related News – Be sure to get some other news right away when it comes to the series

What do you think about The Good Doctor being renewed for a season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







