Power Book III: Raising Kanan confirmed following Power series finale

For more than a year now, there have been rumors aplenty surrounding the idea of a prequel series focusing a little bit on the character played by 50 Cent in the original. Heck, last summer Power Book II: Ghost was announced as a prequel, even though this is no longer the case. Book III is going to be a prequel, and it’s going to be one that presumably starts filming sooner rather than later. There’s some casting going on for it right now, and the idea of this is clearly seeing how Kanan Stark came to be.

So are we going to see younger versions of Ghost and Tommy, just like there were younger versions of them in the post-credit sequence that we saw on the show tonight? That’s something that we can’t quite rule out at the moment, but there’s no guarantee that they will be the same actors. Casting for the prequel is being set in stone now.

For more news on Power Book III: Raising Kanan, let’s just say that patience is the key here. Buying time is important here — we’ll get some more teases over the course of the year. There is no real reason for the show to keep things under wraps anymore — why would they now that all of the big series-finale secrets are being revealed?

What do you think about the idea of Power Book III: Raising Kanan?

Would you watch a show about Kanan’s past, and hopefully some of Ghost and Tommy as well? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around for some other updates on the series. (Photo: Starz.)

