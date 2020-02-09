Power Book 4: Influence (Tate), Power Book 5: Force (Tommy?) revealed







Tonight following the Power series finale, the folks over at Starz decided to reveal ALL sorts of huge news. Think in terms of one spin-off after the next.

In a post-credit sequence tonight, we saw Starz unveil a LOT of different spin-offs in a short teaser. Take, for example, Power Book IV: Influence, and then also Power BOOK V: Force. There wasn’t a whole lot of information revealed about either one of the latter series, but we think that there are some interesting clues thrown in there.

Based on the footage that we saw and the characters spotlighted, the easiest assumption to make at the moment is that Power Book IV: Influence is going to be a story all about Rashad Tate, the newly-pointed Democratic candidate for Governor of New York. There isn’t a whole lot of information about the series just yet, though, so there is a chance for a whole lot to change here. Nothing is even confirmed at the moment!

Meanwhile, it also seems as though Power Book V: Force could revolve around Tommy Egan, the character played by Joseph Sikora. There’s a big clue here in the form of the famous car that he drove off to Los Angeles with … or at least that is what it seemed at the end of his episode. (We really hope that these aren’t spin-offs themed around characters like Tate and Tommy, as opposed to ones actually starring them. We need more of Larenz Tate and Joseph Sikora on-screen!)

While ALL of this is exciting, remember that these shows do feel like they are in early development at the moment. There isn’t any confirmation that you’ll be seeing either one of them in the near future.

What do you think about Power Book 4: Influence and Power Book 5: Force?

