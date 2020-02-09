Lucifer season 5 update: Farewell to the writers room







We’re starting to inch closer to the end of Lucifer season 5 — and the series as a whole. That’s a hard thing to swallow, especially when you think about how it’s going to be, largely, a series of assorted goodbyes. You say farewell to one part of the show; then, you pause, take a breath, and you have to say farewell anew.

This week, we say goodbye to the tremendous writing staff of the series, who officially wrapped up their work in the room. That means that they’ve plotted the story forward through the very end — meaning that they know what’s transpiring well before anyone else. (Makes sense, no?) We’ve learned about episode titles aplenty from them as of late, and that includes the newly-announced title for episode 9 (the midseason premiere written by Joe Henderson) — “Family Dinner.” Odds are, they kept that a secret for a long time because of the God casting.

While there are more episodes to film and more work to be done separate from the writers room, this marks an end of an era. The Lucifer team, led by Henderson and Ildy Modrovich, deserve all the credit in the world for their passion, determination,and constant creativity. They’ve come up with some truly bizarre and also hilarious stories, while also keeping an emotional core intact. They’ve also had the immeasurable challenge of having to write season finales without knowing if they will serve as series finales. That’s what makes us so curious about the end of season 5. They know in advance that this is the series finale. With that, how in the world are they going to end things now that they know they’ve got a fitting conclusion?

The writers room may be shutting down, but we’ve still got a while to wait until Lucifer season 5 premieres — think in terms of later this year. It will be split up into halves, so fingers crossed the first part comes in the spring.

We're going to need a bigger table… 😳 I wonder who will be at this dinner, @Henderson_Joe ? 😈🤔😁 pic.twitter.com/5mIjUZrFYj — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) February 6, 2020

