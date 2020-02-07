Lucifer season 5 spoilers: Inbar Lavi returning as Eve







After everything that transpired over the course of Lucifer season 4, we were really hoping to see Eve again in season 5. With that in mind, we’re pleased to report that the return is now official!

According to Entertainment Weekly, you are going to see Inbar Lavi back as the character at some point during the show’s final season. There aren’t any details on when she will turn up just yet, but production is at the moment getting closer to the end of things. (They’re filming the second half of the 16-episode order at the moment.)

The last we saw Eve, she was making the decision to depart in order to better understand who she is separate from Lucifer Morningstar. These two had such a history together and she had defined a big chunk of her existence by what he felt and thought about her. This is a chance for her to better understand herself … and we hope also recognize the feelings that she has for Maze. The two built a romantic connection near the end of season 4, and we imagine that Maze is going to be very-much crushed over the idea of her not being around. She may not admit to it, but that doesn’t make it less true.

In a statement confirming the big return, here is some of what Lucifer showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson had to say on the subject:

“We are so excited to have Inbar back! … Last we saw her, Eve broke Maze’s heart. Soooo… a reunion between our favorite demon and the original sinner should go smoothly, right?”

So yea, the answer to that question is probably going to be messy. Even if Eve comes back recognizing how she feels for Maze, there’s no guarantee that Maze is going to be willing to accept it. There could be a lot of heartbreak flowing underneath the surface here.

Odds are, the first half of Lucifer season 5 will premiere before the end of the spring — at least if it’s similar to last year.

What do you think about Inbar Lavi returning for Lucifer season 5?

Are there any specific storylines that you’d like to see for Eve? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

