This Is Us season 4 spoilers: What’s happening in New York?







There are many mysteries happening within the world of This Is Us season 4, and then there are other mysteries about production. For the sake of this article, we’re focusing a little bit on the latter.

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, the NBC is going to be heading on location soon to New York City in order to film some scenes. What’s the purpose? There are no clear spoilers on that right now, but given how Sophie resides in Brooklyn, it’s fair to wonder as to whether or not she is involved … and if this means Kevin and her will spend more time together. We know already that Justin Hartley’s character will be engaged by his 40th birthday celebration. Not only that, but we also know that said fiancée is pregnant! Could it be Sophie? It’s possible, but there is another problem: She is engaged to someone else.

For some more news on This Is Us in video form, watch our early expectations about “The Cabin” episode below! After you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our playlist. That’s where you can see more reactions, previews, and theory discussions.

There’s clearly a lot of ground that needs to be covered in the event that Kevin and Sophie do end up back together, but we at least know this in advance — there are a lot of feelings that are still present here. He does care about her and, at least for a few moments, we sensed on this past episode that she cares about him.

Of course, we probably shouldn’t take This Is Us filming in New York as proof of anything — theoretically, almost any character could be there for one reason or another, and it may not have anything to do with Kevin. This show does have a tendency to throw us off. It’s not the last time that the cast has traveled on location for some work, as there were some scenes in the Vietnam storyline that were actually filmed on location there.

Related News – Be sure to get some more when it comes to This Is Us right now, including insight on Tuesday’s episode

What do you want to see the most from This Is Us season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around if you do want other news regarding the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







