This Is Us season 4 episode 14 spoilers: Prepare for ‘The Cabin’







This Is Us season 4 episode 14 is an installment that you should be rather excited for … but also very nervous. After all, the title for this episode is “The Cabin” and it is a chance in order to reflect on something important to the Pearson family. This place was an escape for them in the past, and it could be that again after what transpired on each one of their challenging days. Remember what happened with Randall and the burglar or with Kevin and his trip to see Sophie. We’re going to see what goes down with Kate on February 11.

Yet, we have a feeling that what could be cathartic could instead end up chaotic. We have to remember that there are some major problems that could come out of the Big Three being together. Take, for example, Kate learning that Kevin and Madison slept together — or, either Kate or Kevin learning a little more about what’s been going on with Randall and Rebecca.

Just remember this when the dust settles — Kevin and Randall are going to end up estranged. That’s going to be an immense challenge for Kate to be in the middle of eventually, and this episode could be a catalyst.

We don’t think that the This Is Us season 4 episode 14 synopsis gives a whole lot away, but it is still notable:

02/18/2020 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : The Big Three reconnect at the family cabin.

The one other thing that the writers need to remember while they craft the remainder of the story this season is this — there still does need to be hope. While This Is Us is a show that has a lot of struggle and sadness, you do still want to believe in something more. You want to think, for example, that the Pearson family is able to come back together. We’re thinking about that flash-forward deep in the future where Randall seems to be at Kevin’s place. They’re not in the same room together, but it’s at least enough to make us feel hopeful for now.

