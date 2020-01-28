This Is Us season 4 episode 13 return date: Kate’s big episode







Do you find yourselves interested in checking out the This Is Us season 4 episode 13 return date following tonight’s new episode? Within this article, we’ll look towards the future and at an extremely important episode for Kate. It’s one that could help define her future, and also one that focuses on a chunk of her past.

Without waiting any longer, let’s go ahead and put out the following — there is no new episode next week. Instead, This Is Us will be waiting until February 11 to air more episodes. This move is likely being done to accommodate a State of the Union, though there could be some fluctuations there. One of the things to remember in general is that there could be some fluctuations when it comes to the show’s return date. Last week, it was made apparent that This Is Us would be off this week … but that changed a little bit later in the week.

If you want more details about episode 13, know that this is a chance to learn more about what Kate went through in her past relationship with Marc. This was a toxic part of her life, and it’s a part that her family had a hard time recognizing in the moment. They were all still mourning, after all, and struggling to see what was in front of them. Kate’s life in the present with Toby may not be as destructive, but there are clear issues that the two have to take on.

There is a This Is Us season 4 episode 13 synopsis out there, but there aren’t a whole lot of details buried within beyond what we’ve said:

02/11/2020 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Kate finds strength in unexpected places.

What do you want to see on This Is Us season 4 episode 13?

