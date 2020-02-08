The Bachelor episode 7 spoilers: Is Kelley Flanagan getting villain edit?







For most of the past few weeks on The Bachelor, it’s really felt as though Kelley Flanagan is one of the adults in the room. She’s done a great job of staying out of a lot of the drama, and also shown a sense of humor and a willingness to call out Peter Weber when the moment calls for it. (Take, for example, her saying that he rather enjoys drama when the two had some alone time together.)

Moving into Monday’s episode, though, is the show out to make her seem like a villain all of a sudden? We haven’t gotten that vibe from her since she cheated back during the competition earlier this season, but the promo below (via E! News) is pushing that. They show her boasting about her credentials and expressing confidence in her ability to move forward. She also points out her profession as an attorney — something that does at least show that she’s got some success outside of the show.

The first thing we gotta wonder here is why The Bachelor is really altogether interested in turning someone else into a villain given so many people have had that label assigned to so many people already. Take, for example, Tammy on this past episode, and then Alayah before that. Meanwhile, Victoria F. seems to be on a road to that with some of what we’ve seen already, and both Victoria P. and even Hannah Ann have been accused of being villains already.

Here is your reminder that being a “villain” on reality TV is hardly what it seems. Few of these women are intending to be legitimately awful, and some haven’t actually been at all. Some (like Alayah) may have let their emotions get the best of them and said some regrettable things — take her telling the other women about Victoria F and Chase Rice. Kelley, meanwhile, seems to be getting the villain treatment for being confident. What’s wrong with that? Edits only tell a small piece of the overall puzzle. Some of these women will be on Bachelor in Paradise, so maybe the full picture will be clearer then.

