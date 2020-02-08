The Bachelor episode 7 spoilers: The battle for hometown dates







On The Bachelor episode 7 on Monday night, it’s going to feel clear that the stakes are high for all of the remaining women. We’re not that far away now from hometown visits and, because of that, feelings are getting serious. Peter Weber also has to make some tough decisions, and he’ll have a lot of time with his remaining women to figure things out. Madison, Kelsey, and Natasha are all going to have one-on-one dates, with the latter getting one for the first time this season.

This is where we go ahead and raise the following question — is it too little, too late for Natasha? She’s made it really far and yet, we never have confidence in the person getting her first date at this point.

For a little more information on what some of these dates are going to look like, check out the official The Bachelor episode 7 synopsis:

“2407” – The pressure mounts as hometown dates loom, but first Peter and the remaining six women travel to beautiful Lima. After a supportive conversation with his mom, Peter is inspired to pay the women a surprise visit for a serious chat. How will they respond to his wake-up call to focus on their feelings? Madison and Peter come to a make-or-break moment in their relationship after a magical day together. Peter and Natasha spend a whirlwind day shopping, eating and having fun, but will the chemistry be there? Kelsey has a family secret she dares to share with the charming pilot, but will she get a rose and a hometown date? The dreaded three-on-one date pits one confident woman against two panic-stricken bachelorettes. The tough decisions are just beginning for Peter, as four women prepare to take him home to meet their families on “The Bachelor,” MONDAY, FEB. 10 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

So who is the confident person on the three-on-one? We’d argue Kelley, mostly because she’s been the calmest out of everyone so far. Yet, when you get in the moment and there are feelings involved, that’s where there can be all sorts of twists and turns.

