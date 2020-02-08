NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 12 spoilers: Greeleaf star appearing







NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 12 is coming onto CBS come Sunday, February 23. It’s the second installment after the show returns from its long hiatus, and it’s also going to be one with an ambitious premise and also a high-profile guest star! After all, Keith David will be turning up! The Greenleaf actor (who is also a notable voice actor, with roles on The Flash and the Mass Effect video-game franchise) will be playing the role of Gene Holloway here. There are no further details about his role as of yet.

To us, what’s probably the most shocking about this news is that despite David’s incredible career, he’s never appeared on an NCIS show as of yet. Now, it’s clearly time for that to change.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 12 synopsis below:

“Waiting for Monroe” – The team must track down a mysterious female assassin responsible for murders in Athens, Rome and London. Also, Wade’s son begs her to allow him to go on a police ride-along for an article he’s writing on a youth outreach program at the NOPD, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Sunday, Feb. 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Want more NCIS: New Orleans video footage? Then watch the latest on this past episode below! Once you do just that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist.

While this episode looks to have a great personal storyline for Wade, odds are that it will be mostly about the case … and we’ll be left to wonder for a little while how Pride is coping following the Eddie Barrett incident.

Odds are, you have heard the news that Charles Michael Davis is going to be appearing on the CBS show moving forward as a new agent named Quentin Carter. It doesn’t look like he’ll be in this episode, but we don’t imagine the writers are going to wait too long in order to introduce him after the fact. They want him to make his presence felt through the rest of the season so that you’ll be excited over the future.

Related News – Be sure to get some news on the first NCIS: New Orleans episode of the new year!

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 12?

Are you excited about seeing Keith David on board, or the overall story? Be sure to share right now in the comments! (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







