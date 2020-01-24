NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 11 spoilers: ‘Bad Moon Rising’







NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 11 is one that carries with it the title of “Bad Moon Rising” and it’s important. This will serve as an opportunity to learn a little bit more about the new era of the show — it’s the first airing on Sunday night (it’ll be on come February 16), and a big part of the Lasalle storyline could be in the rear-view mirror. The threat has been contained, and for most of the NCIS office, they can press onward and do business as usual.

Of course, things are a little bit different when it comes to Dwayne Pride. There’s still some ambiguity as to how Eddie Barrett died, and if Pride did it in self-defense or if there was something more going on here. There is also the question of the mysterious Man in Red, someone who Pride saw in his dreams after Barrett’s death. Is this a manifestation of a devil? Are we going to be seeing Pride go down a dark path?

Below, CarterMatt offered up the full NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 11 synopsis with some more news as to what is coming up:

“Bad Moon Rising” – The team is concerned when Sebastian becomes unreachable while undercover as a new recruit, when NCIS: NEW ORLEANS returns in its new time period, Sunday, Feb. 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

So in the end, this synopsis isn’t delivering a whole lot when it comes to finer details about what’s coming up next — at least other than a pretty good storyline for Sebastian Lund. It’s fair to be concerned over his survival, but our philosophy is this — the producers wouldn’t kill off two characters in a single season, right? Right?! In the end, there’s probably still going to be some sort of need to replace Lucas Black. It may not happen immediately on the show, but we imagine it’ll take place in due time.

