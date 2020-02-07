Why did Alberto Frezza leave Station 19, Ryan Tanner character?







Why did Alberto Frezza leave Station 19 after three seasons, and the character of Ryan Tanner? We’re going to be dealing with sadness for a while. He was a big part of the show, and certainly was close to both Andy and her father Pruitt. We’ll be dealing with this death for some time, in addition to one super-important question — why? How in the world did this happen?

Well, there is one thing that you should know right now — this is not something that Frezza was fighting for. It was not his choice to leave the show. Rather, the actor explained to Us Weekly that this was a creative decision that was happening behind the scenes:

I think it was a couple of months after season 2 ended and I got a call. My agent ended up calling me and then I got a call from Krista [Vernoff], the showrunner. She told me her idea and what she wanted season 3 to be like, creating certain conflicts and creating more drama revolving around Andy. I mean, I guess, starting with a bang was getting rid of the love of her life and her best friend! She had this vision for the new season of station 19 and the way she wanted to carry the show forward.

For some more news on Station 19 in video form, remember to check out the latest below! After you watch, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and stick around for more news.

Ultimately, creative decisions to happen a lot within the Shondaland world, and this is a big one. Vernoff was coming on board this season in this role, and she had her own ideas as to what this show could look like. Ryan’s death does shake up Andy’s story, even if it does at the same time raise all sorts of other questions as to if there is TOO much tragedy around in Jaina Lee Ortiz’s character’s life.

Related News – Where does this show go from here?

Are you sad to see that Alberto Frezza is leaving Station 19?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and then also stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







