Station 19 season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Jack struggles with his past







Next week, Station 19 season 3 episode 4 is going to do a better job trying to round out some of the characters’ past — and in this case, we’re putting the focus on none other than Jack. This is a character who has gone through a lot romantically these past couple of years, but we do think that there was something more when it comes to the character personally. We still have a lot to explore when it comes to Jack’s past, and through this episode, we could see a little bit of this play out. It could prove interesting, and if nothing else, it should offer up a little more perspective on why he is the way that he is.

Isn’t fleshing out some of these characters a little bit important for rounding out the show? We like to think so.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Station 19 season 3 episode 4 synopsis with some more information as to what’s coming up next:

Ben and Jack mollify a group of homeless foster and biological siblings so they can help save a life, triggering memories from Jack’s past. Meanwhile, Maya pushes the team too hard and struggles to bring them together; and Pruitt threatens to take drastic action when refused a request.

What we imagine we’re going to see a lot of in season 3 is variations on leadership — what it means to be a leader, for starters, and then also how characters are capable of bringing people together close to them. Maya’s going to be tested with this here and there throughout the upcoming episodes, and we have to imagine she won’t be the only person. Andy herself still has a lot to tackle when it comes to her standing in Station 19 and beyond, and we imagine that this will be pretty much a recurring theme throughout a lot of what lies ahead.

In general, it seems like Station 19 season 3 episode 4 will be relationship-based at its core. We’ll have to wait and see just how it turns out.

