Doctor Who season 12 finale guest stars, story spoilers







The Doctor Who season 12 finale is set to arrive on BBC One and BBC America later this month. Yet, you don’t have to wait to get some more information on what lies ahead! There are a few details out there about guest stars, and then also the central threat to go along with it.

Let’s kick things off with the guest stars themselves — Game of Thrones alum Ian McElhinney and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time star Steve Toussaint are going to be notable names within the two-part send-off to the season, one that is going to feature the Cybermen threat at the center of it. This could very well tie into some of the warning that The Doctor received earlier this season from Captain Jack, played of course by the wonderful John Barrowman.

Now, let’s get to sharing some statements from the people involved. (After all, no details about Ian or Steve’s roles were revealed at press time.)

McElhinney – “I very much enjoyed my time on Doctor Who. The team were a delight to work with and everyone was very supportive and welcoming. All in all it was a blast.”

Toussaint – “It was an honour to play a part in the giant of British (and world) TV that is Doctor Who. What’s not to like? I had such a great time working with Jodie and ‘the Fam’; another one off the bucket list.”

Matt Strevens, executive producer – “We were delighted to have Ian and Steve on board the TARDIS for the drama filled two-part finale. Their wide-ranging talent and versatility as actors help bring series 12 to a dramatic conclusion. They were an absolute joy to work with and we can’t wait for viewers to see them in action.”

