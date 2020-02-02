Doctor Who season 12 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Can You Hear Me?’







Are you prepared for Doctor Who season 12 episode 7? Then get yourself ready for a sprawling episode with multiple locations “Can You Hear Me?” is the title, and this one that seems to be setting itself in a wide array of different locations. All of them are separate from each other, but much like we’re going to see on episode 6 tonight, we imagine that there are a number of different connections. You may just be surprised by some of them.

For some more news on Doctor Who in video form, remember to check out some of the latest below! Once you’re done watching, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full Doctor Who playlist.

For some of the first details now, be sure to check out the Doctor Who season 12 episode 7 synopsis below:

From ancient Syria to present-day Sheffield and out into the wilds of space, something is stalking the Doctor and her friends…

As Graham, Yaz and Ryan return home to see friends and family, they find themselves haunted by very different experiences. Who is the figure calling from beyond the stars for help, and why? And what are the fearsome Chagaskas terrorising Aleppo in 1380?

To find the answers, Team TARDIS must embark on a mission which forces them to face their darkest fears.

This isn’t a lot to go on, but given where we are in the season at the moment, we’d argue that there are a number of big events at the center of it. Perhaps they are related to the Timeless Child or the Lone Cyberman — these two are at the center of a lot of the mysteries this season. We have questions aplenty about them, but it’s still unclear just what some of the answers are going to. Maybe some will be released during the finale.

In the end, there’s a lot to fun stuff to anticipate still! We like that Doctor Who seems to be doing whatever they can in order to facilitate imagination and create mystery. Isn’t this what we really want from this show? There are only four more episodes and then (insert tears here) another hiatus will be here.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Doctor Who right now!

What do you want to see on Doctor Who season 12 episode 7?

Be sure to let us know some of your thoughts in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the BBC drama. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







