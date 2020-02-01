Hawaii Five-0 season 10: Where is Junior Reigns? The latest







Tonight on Hawaii Five-0 season 10, we saw Danny Williams do everything he could to help a woman he recently met. To go with that, Steve McGarrett did what he could to get to the bottom of Eddie the Dog’s trauma, and we had a Junior update at the same time!

As you probably know at this point, Beulah Koale’s character has been gone from the show for a little while, as he was ordered off to re-join the reserves for a mission. Right when it seemed as though Junior and Tani’s relationship was going to accelerate, everything came to a screeching halt.

Tonight, we learned that Junior is still off on his mission — not only that, but that Tani hasn’t heard from him. This is something that was on some level expected, but at the same time, that doesn’t make it any easier. Tani is concerned about him because she recognizes that anything can happen while he’s off on a mission. It’s something that she was confronted with yet again as Steve had to back into some of Eddie’s military history in order to figure out just what could be plaguing him. There are scars that experiences leave on you, and it doesn’t quite matter if you are talking about a human or an animal. These are things you just have to adjust to on some level.

In the end, let’s just hope that we get a chance to see more of Junior over the coming weeks — the show’s at its best these days when him and a number of the other core characters are all around each other. There’s still plenty of time left to explore some of what’s going on with Junior — hopefully, we’ll have a chance to see this story pick up where Junior and Tani left off. That’s, of course, to go along with a number of other missions, as well.

