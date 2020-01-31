





Is Alberto Frezza leaving Station 19, and is Ryan Tanner actually going to be dead? After tonight’s episode, we have to consider the possibility … even if we don’t want to.

At the end of the episode, the ABC series delivered the shock to end all shots as Ryan found himself shot in the closing minutes. We’re very-much worried for his future right now, especially with all of the quotes that are out there about there being a lot of death in season 3. (Judging from the raised voices at the end of the episode, we have a reason for concern — extreme concern.)

For the time being, though, nothing is altogether confirmed. The fate of Ryan is very much dangling in the air and that is precisely what the writers wanted. This is a character whose departure would raise the stakes for just about everyone else. The promo below doesn’t even give something more away — instead, they just feature a bloodied Ryan while we see Andy do her part in order to save him. Sure, she has worked in order to help a number of people she loves over the years, but it’s a little bit different when it comes to Ryan. This is a character who has been in her life for ages, and he’s been in our lives for the entirety of the show’s run. We also think that he gives a different perspective to life in Seattle than what we get from either this show or Grey’s Anatomy.

Here’s to hoping that next week’s episode is going to give you at least some answers on this. We can wait for more information on just about everything else, and we may very well have to in the end. It feels like a lot of the story has to be concentrated on this for now in order to make this storyline have some of the necessary weight to it.

Do you think that Alberto Frezza could be leaving Station 19?

Do you think Andy will be able to save him?

