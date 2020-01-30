Lucifer season 5 spoilers: Even more episode-title goodness







We realized that it’s been a while since we’ve done any new Lucifer episode-title breakdown pieces. Now seems like a fairly good time in order to change that.

Let’s start things off here with the following news, if you missed it from a number of days ago — episode 12 of the new season is going to be entitled “Daniel Espinoza: Naked and Afraid.” It’s a glorious title, and one that leads to about a hundred different hilarious possibilities. Here’s another fun reminder — this will be a part of the second half of the final season, one that already includes a musical episode. There’s all sorts of great stuff coming over this final stretch, though it probably won’t start streaming on the Netflix until the later part of the year. (We imagine that the first half of the final season is coming at some point before the summer.)

Meanwhile, the title for episode 13, per the most-recent hints, is “*i**** *a****** S*******.” Trying to decipher that using what little information we have feels like a recipe for disaster. This almost feels like one of those Wheel of Fortune puzzles where you pound your head against the wall and wish you had chosen different letters for the bonus round. (Yet, the writers kinda have to make things hard on us this close to the end, given the fact that they have so much more to protect than they ever have before.)

After this episode title, the sad bit of news is that there are only a few more to be revealed until we’re at the end of the road. That’s not something we want to think about, but it’s true. Also, we wouldn’t be shocked if the series finale title isn’t announced in advance. Wouldn’t they like to keep up in suspense for a while?

What do you think about this new Lucifer season 5 episode-title news?

😳 what are you doing to us, @MikeCosta ?!? Why is he NAKED? And Afraid? #lucifer pic.twitter.com/psRhnZCkdp — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) January 24, 2020

😳 what are you doing to us, @MikeCosta ?!? Why is he NAKED? And Afraid? #lucifer pic.twitter.com/psRhnZCkdp — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) January 24, 2020

🥳🥳 and the #Lucifer 513 title tease is: A *i**** *a****** S******* by @julia_fontana and @JenG1221 — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) January 29, 2020

