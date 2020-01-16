Lucifer season 5 spoilers: Debbie Gibson joins musical episode







Earlier this week, we reported the oh-so-good news that Lucifer season 5 is going to have a musical episode coming up. Now, you can go ahead and add Debbie Gibson to the mix!

According to a new report from Entertainment Weekly, the famed singer is going to be playing the part of Shelly Bitner. Per the site’s character description, she is a “controlling helicopter mother who won’t let her teenage son JJ have any say in his own future.” As to how that factors into the Lucifer world, that remains to be seen … but she will in fact sing in the episode. It’s a given that Tom Ellis will, given that he’s belted out many a song before on the show. Many other series regulars may take part, but there isn’t a confirmation on that subject for now.

If you do want a little bit more information on the structure of this episode, here’s some of what co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich had to say to EW:

“We wanted to have a real grounded story reason why they’re signing and dancing, and not just, ‘Oh, this is going to be the one where everybody sings and dance.’ It’s been a little game of Tetris [planning the episode] but it’s super fun. It’s going to be amazing. It’s going to be just such a bucket list thing for me.”

Because Lucifer is the sort of show that can take on some crazy/larger-than-life scenarios here and there, a musical could work here without a problem. We do also love that this is going to be the first episode of the show’s second half of season 5, given that this could garner more attention to the series the moment that it arrives on Netflix. Since there are 16 episodes overall, there are enough other stories that this won’t take away too much from anything else in the final season.

More than likely, Lucifer season 5 will premiere over the next several months with the first eight installments. For a little more episode-title news, be sure to visit the link here.

