Will Lucifer season 5 episode 10 be a musical episode?

In a new post on Twitter, the show’s writers room officially confirmed that “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam” is the title for episode 10, and it’s being written by none other than co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich. Note that the post explains that episodes 10 and 11 are being filmed out of order — this “Karaoke Jam” will be episode 510 when you watch it on Netflix, but it is being filmed after the episode that will air as 511. It’s confusing when production codes and episode numbers don’t line up, but it happens here and there.

Meanwhile, the writers confirmed that episode 511 will be entitled “Resting Devil Face,” which there have been internet rumors about for a little while. These two episodes will be the first in season 5B, which will probably premiere a few months after the first half of the 16-episode final season. Therein lies the bad news — as exciting as it’s going to be to have an episode of Lucifer that includes a whole lot of singing, it’s also going to be something that you’re going to have to wait a good while in order to check out. If the first half of season 5 premieres in the spring, it may not be until the summer or the fall when the second half ends up airing. Nothing is confirmed as of yet.

For the time being, we’ll just go ahead and picture all sorts of awesome stuff coming on the musical — it’s hard to envision anything else when you consider some of the good humor and creativity that the writers bring into some of these stories. There’s certainly no concern over Lucifer Morningstar’s voice, since we’ve heard Tom Ellis belt out quite a few tunes already on the series!

What do you think about the idea of a Lucifer season 5 musical episode?

Here is the #Lucifer 510 title page!! 😈🤔 But wait you say, it says "511" on the picture? Well indeed it does my fellow little devils. This episode is being shot out of order but rest assured it immediately follows @Henderson_Joe 509 ep that is "Redacted" pic.twitter.com/DDfgDemyPf — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) January 15, 2020

Now onto episode 511 that immediately follows our musical 🥳😁😈 Who's got a resting devil face? @AiyanaEWhite @mirazbar @wattup_duck @Rick_LopezJr we need to know!!! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/uN9FW1wckz — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) January 15, 2020

