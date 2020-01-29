Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 16 spoilers: Valentine’s Day & hostages







Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 16 is airing on Valentine’s Day. With that in mind, it makes some sense that it would revolve around the holiday!

Yet, we cannot say that this episode is going to feature characters locking arms in celebration of the holiday. Instead, it’s more of the opposite. It’s a dramatic episode that will revolve around a hostage crisis at a convenience store. For a few more details, check out the full Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 16 synopsis:

“He kauwā ke kanaka na ke aloha” – On Valentine’s Day, Tani and Noelani are held hostage during a convenience store robbery. Also, Five-0 investigates the murder of a Thai diplomat whose wife confesses to the crime, but Danny suspects she’s covering for the real killer, on HAWAII FIVE-0 Friday, Feb. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

(“He kauwā ke kanaka na ke aloha” is Hawaiian for “Man is a slave of love.”)

Just based on the photo above, Tani and Noelani seem to be enjoying some time off at the time the robbery happens. It’s great to see Noelani involved in a story that isn’t taking place solely at the morgue, and we imagine that the two women will have to join forces in order to calm and rectify the situation. (As for why Tani isn’t spending Valentine’s Day with Junior, their relationship is still building — plus, Junior may not be back in town just yet.)

As for the case itself, it’s nice to see that Danny is taking center stage for the story once more! This seems to be a continuous thread for at least some upcoming episodes, as we know that he will be front and center for Friday’s new episode. In that installment, it will be his turn to be in a perilous situation — even if it’s going to be somewhat different from what Tani and Noelani will be going through here.

