Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 14 promo: Danny’s desperation







It’s been a long time coming, but last night CBS finally released the first Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 14 promo. It’s one that signals perfectly the sort of desperation that Danny Williams is in following a life-threatening situation he finds himself in.

If you look below, you can get a small sense of what we’re talking about here. After all, Scott Caan’s character thinks that he has found someone who is absolutely perfect for him, and Steve even advises him to not blow “this very rare opportunity.” There’s a little bit of the joking Steve/Danny relationship in here, but at the same time we do think that there’s love. Steve wants his friend to be happy and this is an opportunity to pursue that.

Unfortunately, right in the middle of what looks to be a liesurely drive, everything falls apart and a car accident occurs. This leaves Danny and the new woman in his life stranded and separate from almost everyone else they care about. It remains to be seen if the two of them are going to be able to get out of this situation — this could be a test of Danny’s resiliency, or of Five-0’s efforts to help them. It’s also possible that the team will be a little short-staffed here, given that Junior may still be called out by the Reserves.

Expect one of the best performances from Caan this season within this episode, and we’re also of course wondering the following — why did this accident happen in the first place? Is this something that was personal, or simply a mere accident? If the other car in the accident simply drove away from the scene, it’s more likely that it’s someone who was deliberately going after Danny and this is the end result of it. (At the least the photo above suggests that Danny’s new love interest is still alive after the accident — there’s still hope that she can make it out okay.)

