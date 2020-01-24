Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 15 spoilers: Ian Anthony Dale directing!







For Hawaii Five-0 season 10, Ian Anthony Dale apparently wanted to do more than just play a tortured version of Adam straddling the line between good and evil. He also wanted to take on some more responsibilities behind the scenes!

There’s a chance that you may have heard Dale was directing an episode of the show for the first time this season — now, we can tell you that this episode is airing on February 7 and it serves as the 15th episode of the season. It’s also an episode co-written by series regular Chi McBride, which makes this all the more of a community affair. Interestingly enough, this is an episode that may also have some big stories for Grover and Adam both. When it comes to the former, he has to take on a deeply personal case. As it goes along, it could become apparent that Adam is one of the only few characters capable of saving the day.

Want a few more details on this subject now? Then be sure to check out the full Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 15 synopsis:

“He waha kou o ka he‘e” – When Grover’s niece, Siobhan (Nia Holloway), goes missing from the police academy and it’s discovered her boyfriend is an undercover member of the Yakuza, Adam may be her only hope of rescue, on HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, Feb. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The episode was directed by series star Ian Anthony Dale and co-written by series star Chi McBride.

(“He waha kou o ka he‘e” is Hawaiian for “Yours is the mouth of an octopus.”)

Doesn’t this episode sound like a thrilling one? It’s not clear how some of the characters will be factored into the story, but we’re sure that in some shape or form, they will find a way to make their presence felt. This could also be the first of many episodes for Dale to direct, depending on if we get a season 11. We know that Alex O’Loughlin has taken on this responsibility himself on multiple occasions already.

What do you want to see when it comes to Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 15?

