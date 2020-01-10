Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 14 return date: Danny’s painful story







If you find yourself interested in learning the Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 14 return date within this article, we come bearing that. To go along with it, we’ve got a handful of other details surrounding what may be one of the most important stories for Danny Williams to date.

We know that there have been some people out there who have been missing Scott Caan here and there on the show. He’s around for episode 13, but was MIA for the crossover and some other installments this season. This episode is going to feature Danny making a step forward within his personal life, only to see a step backward as he and his new love interest struggle to stay alive.

The bad news? You gotta wait for it. There is no new episode next week or the week after; instead, you’ll be waiting until January 31 to see what’s next.

For a little more news about that, including also an emotional story for Eddie the dog, check out the full Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 14 synopsis below:

“I ho‘olulu, ho‘ohulei ‘ia e ka makani” – Soon after Danny meets the girl of his dreams, they get into a potentially fatal car accident in an area far from help. Also, McGarrett enlists Quinn and Tani to help when Eddie the dog suddenly shows signs of PTSD, on HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, Jan. 31 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

(“I ho‘olulu, ho‘ohulei ‘ia e ka makani” is Hawaiian for “There was a lull, and then the wind began to blow about.”)

Within this episode of Hawaii Five-0, we’re going to see a lot of stuff going on, but some questions still remain. For example, what’s going to be going on with Adam? Is Junior going to be incorporated into the narrative somehow? These are some of the things that we’re admittedly thinking about we inch ever closer to this, but it’s worth remembering that we still have almost half the season to go! That’s a chance to explore all sorts of other angles and avenues.

