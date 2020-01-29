This Is Us season 4 episode 12: Show EP on where Sophie stands







The relationship between Kevin and Sophie has always been deep on This Is Us — yet, at the same time, it’s complicated. The two were together. They got divorced. Then, they got back together and then, after the fact, they then broke up again. It was heartbreaking and painful for her and yet, there’s still love there.

During Tuesday night’s new episode, we were reminded that Sophie is engaged. She has a new life and there is a lot of happiness there. On the flip side, there were moments with Kevin returning home that allowed the two of them to explore their past. You could tell that she felt for him in some of those moments, but does that mean anything will change? Will she end an engagement to run back to Kevin in open arms, unsure as to where the story was going to go?

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Isaac Aptaker had the following to say about where Sophie is now — and if she is contemplating something more with Kevin now:

It’s really complicated. When you’ve had someone in your life that you do love and have this connection to — on one hand he’s amazing and he’s so supportive and he gets her through this day and he’s associated with so many wonderful memories, especially in the [preteen] time. And then on the other hand, they got divorced, they got back together, he sort of left her yet again in a really terrible way. He’s the source of a lot of pain. So it’s a lot of really complicated pros and cons, all wrapped up in one very handsome package.

It’s still too early to tell where this story goes. For Kevin, we know that he went back to Los Angeles and slept with Madison — which is probably not the wisest decision. Yet, he was in a vulnerable spot at the time, pining for what was to somehow become what could be again. There was a dead end on his desired future so he swerved elsewhere.

Yet, we’re not going to let go of hope. It’s almost impossible to do that within the world of This Is Us. Kevin and Sophie could still be and there is certainly enough time to make that happen. Keep your eyes peeled for more, and allow your heart to still be full.

What did you think about This Is Us season 4 episode 12?

Where do you think that things are going to go for Kevin and Sophie from here? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

