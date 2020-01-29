Doctor Who season 12: John Barrowman on keeping cameo secret







This past weekend on Doctor Who season 12, we saw one of the greatest cameos in quite some time. After all, John Barrowman turned up in a guest role as Captain Jack! It’s been a long time since we’ve seen him within this world, and we have to imagine that it was a joy for him to do it. His presence seemed to be, at least in part, to hint towards the Lone Cyberman, a story point that could come about a little bit later this season.

For some more Doctor Who video thoughts on this past episode, be sure to check out some of the latest below! Once you watch that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full show playlist.

We’re going to have fond memories of Barrowman’s return to the series for quite some time, and we know that John himself had to go through quite a bit in order to keep things a secret. Speaking via the AV Club, here’s some of what he had to say about what he did to keep his appearance under wraps — and it is pretty incredible:

I would go to work covered in black sheets in the back of a car. I was told to wear a hoodie, and when I got to the Cathedral in Bristol where we filmed all of my scenes, I would be surrounded by people with black umbrellas and taken into the Cathedral. So it was very, very hush-hush. The only people that I told were my mom and dad, my sister, and also my husband.

But I had to make an excuse to social media because people were wondering why I was in Cardiff [where Doctor Who shoots]. I was getting recognized left, right, and center. So I started doing posts on Instagram about renovating one of our properties. According to the fib I was telling, I was there renovating a flat. And then eventually, over the course of a couple of days, I really did renovate my flat because I thought, well, if I’m gonna say it, I may as well do it. And I was able to post stuff, so the decoy worked brilliantly. That was about five or six months ago, so we really kept the secret.

Now that Barrowman’s appearance has taken place, of course the question now becomes whether or not he will return. We remain fairly optimistic that it’s going to happen again, but it’s mostly all about finding the right time. His energy and enthusiasm for the role is always going to be appreciated.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now on the next new Doctor Who episode

Are you thrilled about John Barrowman’s Doctor Who return at this point?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some more news. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







