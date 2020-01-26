Doctor Who season 12 episode 6 spoilers: A look at ‘Praxeus’







Want to get some more news when it comes to Doctor Who season 12 episode 6? Next week’s episode carries with it the title of “Praxeus.”

Of course, one of the big questions that we’re left to wonder at the moment is simply this — what is “Praxeus.” Does it mean something within the context of the show? We wonder if it is a reference in some way to the figure Praxeas from several centuries ago, but there’s no real evidence of that. Instead, this is a story that is mostly rooted in mystery, and we’re going to have to wait for a little while in order to get proper answers.

For a few more details on what’s to come, be sure to check out the official Doctor Who season 12 episode 6 synopsis below:

What connects a missing astronaut in the Indian Ocean, birds behaving strangely in Peru and a US naval officer who washes up on a Madagascan beach? Team Tardis investigate.

If nothing else, we think that there’s a good chance that all of these individual things will come together and produce something crazy, high-energy, and entertaining. It’s a big risk, though, and that is something that the show has to prepare for. Let’s hope that they find a way to pull that off — and, in general, that this proves to make sense in the end. In the end, we’ve officially made it to the halfway point in the season and we’ve got high hopes for things to become even more wild and imaginative from here on out.

