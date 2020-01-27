A Million Little Things season 2 spoilers: Meet Gary’s mother!







Just in case A Million Little Things season 2 wasn’t throwing enough at the character of Gary already, you’re about to meet his mother! Sure, in some situations this would be worthy of a warm welcome, but things here are a little more complicated. The character Alice left home when Gary was pretty young, which means that there is a lot of conflict that could come out of this.

Now, know this — Marcia Gay Harden is going to be playing the role! This was confirmed recently in a new TVLine story. The official character description notes that Alice first left in order to “follow her acting dreams, knowing that the silver screen and Hollywood were calling.” She will make her first appearance in the February 6 episode of the show, which is going to be the twelfth one to air this season.

For those wondering, James Roday (who plays Gary) is very keen to spend some time with her. Here is some of what he had to say to the aforementioned website:

“I don’t want to understate how cool it was that she came up to do an episode of our show … I’ve been a fan for as long as I can remember. It was a real privilege for me to get to watch her do her thing, share the space and pick her brain.”

Just in case you’re wondering what some of the other drama is going to be for Roday’s character, the promo for Thursday’s new episode shows Gary being put under arrest. That is a situation that could amplify some of his problems further — which he already had a lot of based on a number of developments with Maggie. The guy has just been put through it, especially when you reflect back on his recovery in season 1.

Still, A Million Little Things is a show that loves to throw a lot of different acting challenges at its performances. Having this character turn up now is just another bit of proof of this very thing.

