A Million Little Things season 2 episode 11 spoilers: ‘We’re the Howards’







We’re now in the midst of the second half of A Million Little Things season 2, and there are a wide array of different things to expect. We have a good sense, for starters, as to where the story is. Think in terms of Rome and Regina working to adopt, Gary dealing with a lot of difficult stuff when it comes to Maggie, and also difficulties surrounding Delilah. We’ve seen some highs and devastating lows, and this show should be determined to produce more of them throughout the remaining stretch of episodes.

If you want to get some more news as to what lies ahead on “We’re the Howards,” we suggest that you take a look at the A Million Little Things season 2 episode 11 synopsis:

As Rome and Regina continue to move forward with the adoption process, they are thrown into helping Delilah with a troubled Sophie. Meanwhile, Gary confronts Eric about his past, and Eddie pursues a new career in music.

This is an episode that allows for an opportunity to explore some elements of the past, while also diving more into the present. This is world-building at its finest for a show like this, given that you do have a lot of things that need to be attended to from start to finish. Let’s hope that there are some opportunities for the writers to still surprise us — after all, they’ve been rather good at it so far.

Will a lot of these storylines carry over into a potential season 3? We can’t help but wonder some of this sort of stuff in advance, largely due to the fact that we’re going to be seeing the series in a later timeslot. That comes with challenges, but we think that most of these fans are devoted enough to wait around for it.

