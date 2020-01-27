Grey’s Anatomy season 16: How Jesse Williams will be featured







Even though Jesse Williams may be spending a good bit of time away from Grey’s Anatomy later this season, rest assured that he’s still going to be a part of the show. The actor has a contract, and it does seem like there is a plan to continue to feature Jackson despite the actor’s Broadway gig.

In a new interview with TVLine, show executive producer Krista Vernoff did her best to outline how we’re going to be seeing Jesse on the ABC series moving forward. There is a recognition here that he will be busy, but there is a lot that this cast and crew can do within a single day’s time:

“I’ve known since the beginning of the season and I’ve been able to plan [Jackson]’s storyline [accordingly] … Jesse is able to fly back one day a week; we’re just making it work [because] this was important to him.”

In the end, the name of the game here is working to be accommodating and recognizing your own efficiency. At this point, the entire Grey’s Anatomy team has been together long enough to know how to make things work without fail. They can get in Jesse, do what they need to do with him fora given episode, and then send him on his way. This schedule probably means that he won’t have some sort of enormous spotlight episode near the end of the season, but they can still find a way to make things work.

For the past couple of years in general, Jesse has shown an ability to be able to balance out Grey’s Anatomy with some other gigs. Take, for example, doing work for the video game Detroit Become Human or a brief one-episode gig on Power. The show has been accommodating with allowing him to do some other stuff.

