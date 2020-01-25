Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 11 promo: What does Meredith want?







Is Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 11 setting up another love triangle? It may not ultimately be the case, but we definitely get the feeling that they want you to believe that — and in the end, that desire may be enough to keep viewers on edge.

Here’s what we know when it comes to Meredith Grey — her relationship status with Andrew DeLuca is certainly ambiguous. It feels like they’re done in some ways, but are they really? There are still question marks and mysteries surrounding it, and the two could have some conversations about it on Thursday. We understand why DeLuca felt like he did earlier this season, but he has to realize that at the time their relationship was stalling, Meredith had some other super-important stuff on her mind. Think in terms of her working to ensure she got her license back.

Then, there is the presence of one Cormac Hayes, otherwise known to some as McWidow. What we know about this character is that he’s a father, he’s taken on a tough job at the hospital, but he does have a big heart. He seems to offer Meredith coffee in the promo — that could be just a friendly, platonic thing between colleagues, but the promo clearly wants us to think it’s something more. As for whether or not that’s true, we have to wait and see … but we can’t say that we’re shocked at the notion that the Grey’s Anatomy producers would want to make a mountain out of a metaphorical molehill here.

We’ll see if something more happens with Cormac, but there’s also enough relationship drama elsewhere to suit the story. Take, for example, what’s going on with Amelia. We hope that her and Link are okay after the paternity reveal, which is definitely going to happen coming up.

