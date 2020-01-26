Doctor Who season 12 episode 5: The Ruth, Lone Cyberman twists







It’s fair to call Doctor Who season 12 episode 5 one of the most significant stories of the entire season. This is one that introduced your to multiple different iterations of The Doctor, the return of a beloved character, and some other mysteries.

In the end, one of the biggest things that we learned in this episode is that the world of The Doctor is starting to unravel. She doesn’t recognize some of what she’s been through anymore, and she feels as though there are some unknown threats coming for her. She doesn’t know precisely what it is, but she can sense it and feel it.

Want some more news on Doctor Who in video form? Then be sure to check out some of the latest below! After you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

Then, you also add to this the glorious return of John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harkness. It’s not something we saw coming, especially since it’s been a while since we last saw him. He didn’t even recognize that The Doctor is a woman! He’s doing his best to warn The Doctor about the threat of the Lone Cyberman. It’s something that could be an integral part of the upcoming stories, as maybe it is connected to the lost memory that The Doctor has.

Now that we’ve had this new version of The Doctor (played by Jo Martin) from a forgotten time, it feels fair to call episode 5 Chris Chibnall’s biggest gamble that we’ve seen. This could set the stage for some great stuff coming down the road — though it may also set the stage for some disappointment. With big risks sometimes come big rewards, and it’s clear at this point that the BBC series is walking a rather delicate line. We’ll have to wait and see precisely how much of this story pays off.

But for now, “Wow” is a lot of what we have to say.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the next new episode of Doctor Who now

What do you want to see when it comes to Doctor Who season 12 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments. Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







