Power season 6 episode 14: Did Rashad Tate shoot Ghost?







Tonight, Power season 6 episode 14 delivered a story that was largely about Rashad Tate — his past, and also his present and future.

Were there surprises in here? Definitely. Take, for example, spending as much time as we did with Cedric the Entertainer’s character of Croop and his son Carter. They were two hired guns who have a history with Tate and he wanted to use them in order to ensure that Ghost was dead. Yet, when he recognized that there was another way to take down Ghost (him getting arrested), he did his part to stop them. Yet, that’s not something that Croop and Carter were willing to do.

With that, Tate tried to warn Ghost about what was coming — but, when he got cocky, he decided to call off that plan.

The problem with Croop and Carter is that they didn’t realize that Tommy was there and they found themselves in a shootout. Croop died, and soon after that, Carter wanted a little bit of revenge. Were it not for Tate’s brother shooting him, everything would’ve gone so much worse. After Carter dies, we then saw Blanca pass along the bad news — there was no way to ensure Ghost would be behind bars.

What we’re trying to say here is that Tate had plenty of reasons to kill Ghost — his motives were off the charts. Yet, he didn’t kill Ghost — that was confirmed when we realized that he was actually at the police station with his brother. He was having to deal with the death of Carter when the shot was fired at Truth. Interestingly, Tate’s brother was the only one who felt like he could’ve had a role in everything that happened.

What is kinda crazy is seeing Tate’s speech right outside of Truth — somehow, this guy manages to turn on the politics right now.

The future

What we saw in the aftermath of the shooting was Steven Ott and Lorette Walsh coming to Tate’s home and begging him to join the campaign again. The twist here is that Tate recognized that this was a chance to run for Governor himself. Tate ended up getting the nomination and, following that, learned the truth about Dre’s death.

Here’s the big twist at the end of the episode — it ended with the arrest of the murderer. Yet, we didn’t see them.

