Power season 6 episode 15 return date; series finale spoilers







Want to know the Power season 6 episode 15 return date, plus some more information as to what to expect? Consider this article your source on both of these things!

For some more information now regarding Power in video form, remember to check out some of what we’ve got for you below! After you check that out, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our Power playlist. We’ll have other news coming before long.

There is some bad news to pass along when it comes to this episode, and it’s this — episode 15 is the series finale. It’s the end of the road, however difficult that is to process. Within this episode, you’ll learn who shot Ghost, why and also how all of this leads into the spin-off Power Book II: Ghost, which is premiering potentially later this year.

Here is the other bad news that we have to hand down now — you won’t be seeing episode 15 next week. Because of the Super Bowl, Starz understandably doesn’t want to throw one of their biggest shows to the wolves. Sure, a lot of people watch early via the app, but there are still those who watch on Starz and the network doesn’t want to lose any of that viewership at all.

The Power series finale will arrive come Sunday, February 9 — it’s the same day as the Oscars, but Starz isn’t so worried about that as opposed to the Super Bowl.

It’s hard to pin down how the series should end, but above all else, we just hope for emotional closure. We want the series to make sense in terms of emotional payoff, and we also want a few shocking moments and great performances. It’s almost impossible to create an ending that everyone loves, but you want to steer clear of one that everyone hates. You can’t please everyone, so you have to throw that out the window.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now on Power, including other details on the story so far

What do you want to see in regards to Power season 6 episode 15?

How do you expect to see this story conclude? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







