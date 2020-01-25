Call the Midwife season 9 episode 4 promo: Meet Dr. Benedict Walters







When Call the Midwife season 9 episode 4 arrives on BBC One this weekend, new arrivals are going to be front and center. Yet, this doesn’t necessarily correlate to things the way that it usually does.

In the video below, the new arrival we’re speaking of, more so than a baby, is the arrival of one Dr. Benedict Walters. This is a new character who will be a fundamental part of the story at least in this hour, and he is still cutting his teeth in the profession. Yet, he does seem to have a legacy to preserve courtesy of his father, and that is a lot to live up to. Luckily, it does seem as though he’s getting some praise from Nurse Crane. Isn’t that a nice standard to set for yourself?

We’re curious to see how a new doctor could factor into the world of Nonnatus, especially when Dr. Turner is finding himself inundated with a lot of different patients and surgeries. He will find himself overworked and, because of this, you could see some challenges for him and Shelagh moving forward. Maybe the presence of some other people around will help — or, at least that is some of what we’re hoping. Before Call the Midwife season 9 episode 4 comes to a close, we have a feeling that we’ll have at least a few more answers to our questions.

Aside from patients, it does seem as though there are some other challenges that surface within this episode — think along the lines of a possible break-in! What sort of chaos is that going to cause for some of the midwives and sisters? We hope that the noise present in the promo is not a break-in, mostly because the entire Nonnatus crew have enough other problems that they have to take on. You really don’t need to lump any more on top of everything else that they are doing. This will be an emotional episode surely — but you could say that about just about any installment of the series.

In the next episode, the ladies of Nonnatus face new arrivals of a very different kind… 😯🩺🚲

Call the midwife. Sunday at 8pm on @BBCOne. xx #callthemidwife pic.twitter.com/vJzr8dlDj5 — Call The Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) January 22, 2020

