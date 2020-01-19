Call the Midwife season 9 episode 4 spoilers: Doctors in training







Are you ready for Call the Midwife season 9 episode 4 already? There’s another episode coming up on BBC One in a single week’s time. This is an episode that is going to feature all sorts of important stuff, but also an outside perspective on what is going on over at Nonnatus House.

So who is the person behind some of that perspective now? Just think in terms of some doctors in training, who are going to be showing up around Nonnatus in order to get a better understanding of what is going on there. We think that this could be a mutually beneficial exercise to some extent — the doctors get to understand a larger sense of life around Poplar. Meanwhile, the midwives get a new sense of medical knowledge and, with that, more opportunities to assist some of their patients.

Want a few more details now about what lies ahead? Then be sure to check out our full Call the Midwife season 9 episode 4 synopsis with some more news as to what is coming up:

Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) volunteers to put up a group of trainee doctors at Nonnatus House while they undertake the practical aspect of their obstetrics diploma.

Dr Turner (Stephen McGann) and Sister Julienne hope the exercise will remind the council how vital Nonnatus House is to the community, and help remove the threat of demolition.

The young doctors – Benedict (Sam Woolf), Kevin (Lee Armstrong), Nigel (Callum Sharp) and Will (Micky Dartford) – are to stay in Lucille (Leonie Elliott) and Nurse Crane’s (Linda Bassett) room while all the midwives cram in with Trixie (Helen George) and Valerie (Jennifer Kirby). There’s a lot of excitement about their arrival and the doctors don’t disappoint.

On his CDC rounds, Fred (Cliff Parisi) comes across a street marked for demolition, with one house clearly showing signs of life…

We are inching close to the halfway point in this season, crazy as that is to say. What that means is that we’re at a point now where the stories are only going to ramp up and get a little more intense … and also maybe a little more long-lasting. That’s at least something that we’re thinking about at the moment.

What do you think is going to be coming on Call the Midwife season 9 episode 4?

