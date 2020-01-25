The Bachelor spoilers: Victoria Paul sits out Cleveland Browns date







Just in case you haven’t heard already, Monday night’s The Bachelor is set to take the remainder of Peter Weber’s contestants to Cleveland, which makes it the beginning of the international tour that goes along with being on this show. While there, it only makes sense for some of them to take in a few sights — even the home of the Cleveland Browns.

In the sneak peek below, you do get a little bit of a sense of what’s coming — including one contestant in Victoria Paul opting to not take part in a football-themed competition there. Her argument is that her back is still bothering her, and she doesn’t want to do anything that is going to jeopardize her own physical health. Given that football is not exactly the safest sport ever, Victoria’s making quite possibly the most sensible decision in Bachelor history. She goes through at least some of the motions of the date (the photo above is proof), but then opts to sit on the sidelines. It’s not like anyone participating in this is suddenly going to be that much more alluring, right?

Also, it seems like there’s an added benefit to Victoria not taking part in some of the drills: More alone time with Peter, where he also gives her a massage. She gets to build this relationship, though at the same time it’s clear that some of the other women are taking note of this. Victoria will need to understand that despite the short-term gains of getting extra time with Peter, there will be women who are frustrated that she’s getting “rewarded” for not participating. (Like we said, kudos to her for not wanting to hurt herself … but the other contestants won’t see it the same exact way.)

The larger question we’ve got is this — why do these super-physical dates every season? What do we actually gain from it? Oh yea, drama — that’s what this is all about.

